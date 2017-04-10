April 10, 2017

MONTGOMERY (TAB) — Kay Ivey, a member of First Baptist Church, Montgomery, was sworn in as the 54th governor of Alabama by Lyn Stuart, acting chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, at 6 p.m. today (April 10).

“I will serve for the glory of God and the good of mankind. I ask for prayers and support, especially over the next days and upcoming weeks. Let’s use this opportunity to make Alabama even better and your government more effective,” said Ivey, the second woman governor of the state.

Ivey moved from the lieutenant governor position to the governor’s seat following the 5 p.m. resignation of Robert Bentley as governor. Bentley resigned after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges — knowingly converting campaign contributions for personal use and failing to file a major contribution report.

Jay Wolf, pastor of First, Montgomery, held the Bible for Ivey’s swearing in ceremony and led the opening prayer.

“Romans 8 says that God works all things together for good for those who love Him and are called according to His purpose. Let’s pray for that result,” Wolf said. “May she honor You (Lord) as she serves the people of Alabama.”